Appeal to find 16-year-old boy missing from St Leonards area
Police are searching for a teenager reported missing from the St Leonards area.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 2:03 pm
Ahmed Muhammed Kheir, 16, was last seen at around 1pm on Wednesday (February 2) and concern is growing for his welfare.
He is described as around 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, and with short, dark curly hair. When he was last seen, he was wearing a tracksuit, dark coloured trainers and a hooded jacket.
A spokesperson for Hastings Police said: “Ahmed may have travelled to London. If you see him or know where he is, please contact us online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1016 of 02/02.”