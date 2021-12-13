Appeal for witnesses after St Leonards robbery
Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in St Leonards to come forward to assist with enquiries.
Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:03 pm
The incident happened in Norman Road between 10am and noon last Wednesday (December 8) between two men.
Another member of the public in a high visibility jacket is also believed to have witnessed the robbery and officers are asking that person to come forward.
A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and theft and released on bail.
Anyone with information is asked to report online or ring 101 quoting serial 731 of 9/12.