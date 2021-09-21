3 arrested after man suffers ‘stab wound’ in Hastings town centre

Police officers were on patrol in Wellington Place in Hastings at 3.10pm on Wednesday (September 15) when they were made aware of a man having suffered a serious neck injury.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “The victim, a 39-year-old local man, was treated at the scene for a suspected stab wound by paramedics and then taken to hospital for further treatment.

“Three local men aged 36, 53 and 42 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Sussex Police

“The 53-year-old man was released on conditional bail while the other two were released with no further action taken.