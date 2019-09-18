15 year old stole nearly £300 of goods from Hastings Tesco and assaulted a police officer.

A 15 year old has been sentenced for stealing hundreds of pounds worth of goods from shops and assaulting a police officer according to a court document.

The youth, from the Battle area, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £293, from Tesco at Hollington on August 17 and to assaulting a police officer on the same date.

He also pleaded guilty to three charges of assault and a charge of using threatening behaviour. The offences took place in Surrey on June 30.

In addition, he pleaded guilty to stealing £300 worth of items from Sainsburys in Eastbourne on July 11 and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date.

The court made a Youth Rehabilitation Order.

