Crews use buckets of water to extinguish Hastings fire

Firefighters were called to an open fire in Hastings over the weekend.

According to the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, firefighters from the Ridge were called at 11.09pm on Saturday.

They said they were called to reports of a ‘fire in the open’ in Victoria Avenue, Hastings.

A fire service spokesman added: “Crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire.”

