Crews respond to roof fire at Hastings property

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the roof of a property in Hastings this afternoon (Friday, September 20).

At 12.26pm, crews from The Ridge attended a property on Downs Road following reports of a roof fire.

Fire service

Crews used an aerial ladder platform to access the fire, and a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters left the scene at 1.46pm after carrying out a home safety visit.

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental.

Stagecoach South East tweeted to say its 21 and 21a services were being diverted via Elphinstone Road because of the incident.