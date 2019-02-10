Crews remain at scene of St Leonards fire

Firefighters remain at the scene of serious blaze which broke out in St Leonards last night (February 9).

Residents were evacuated from their homes as six crews fought the flames at an industrial building in Drury Lane.

A 200m cordon was put in place in the area whilst firefighters from Hastings, The Ridge, Bexhill, Battle, Broad Oak and Pevensey battled the blaze in the 50m by 70m building.

A temporary rest centre was also set up in the area for those forced to leave their homes due to the fire.

The fire service said the blaze had now been extinguished but crews remained at the scene. Residents are being advised to keep their doors and windows shut due to smoke in the area.

Investigations are now underway to find the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, the spokesman added.