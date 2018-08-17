Crews film scenes for new Poirot series set in Sussex

Film crews were spotted in Sussex at the weekend as part of a production on a new Agatha Christie drama.

The team were spotted on the seafront in Bexhill by the De La Warr Pavilion on Saturday (August 11).

The drama is a star-studded Sarah Phelps adaptation of The ABC Murders, Agatha Christie’s classic 1936 title.

Much of the novel is set in Bexhill and the production team confirmed back in June that crews would be filming in the town towards the end of the shoot.

Residents caught sight of the crews throughout Saturday as they arrived.

John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich, In the Line of Fire, Dangerous Liaisons) is leading the cast as Hercule Poirot in the BBC1 adaptation of The ABC Murders and joining the cast are Rupert Grint, of Harry Potter fame, as Inspector Crome and Andrew Buchan, who starred in Broadchurch and The Honourable Woman.

The drama is being made by production company Mammoth Screen in partnership with Agatha Christie Limited.

In the series, Poirot faces a serial killer known only as ABC. First the killer strikes in Andover, then in Bexhill. As the murder count rises, the only clue is the copy of The ABC Railway Guide at each crime scene.

James Prichard, executive producer and CEO of Agatha Christie Limited, said: “The ABC Murders is one of my great-grandmother’s most unsettling and intense stories and Hercule Poirot one of her most intriguing characters.

“I am humbled by the quality of cast we have lined up for the show and I am most excited to experience the unique approach John Malkovich will bring to the role in this thrilling one-off television adaptation.”

Sarah Phelps, writer and executive producer, said: “The ABC Murders is a brutal story of violence and lies, the long shadow of the past and the slaughter to come. At its centre is one of the most familiar, famous characters in crime fiction.”