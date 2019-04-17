Crew sent to tackle St Leonards fire

One fire engine was sent to tackle a ‘fire in the open’ in St Leonards this evening.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said crews were called to Queensway, just south of Napier Road, at 9.16pm.

A spokesman said one fire engine was sent to the scene after reports of a fire in the open.

The spokesman said it looked like some waste had been set alight and that it ‘sounded like a relatively small fire’.

By 10.10pm, a spokesman for the fire service confirmed that firefighters – using one jet – had put out the fire and were leaving the scene.