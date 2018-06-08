Cream teas and high C’s at church

Historic St Clements Church in the Old Town is the venue for an afternoon of opera, classical music and cream tea on Sunday June 10.

There will be an hour of operatic favourites from Opera South East soloists Jack Naismith, Julia Bovee and Karen McInally.

Handel, Mozart, Verdi and Gershwin are all on the programme washed down with tea and scones after. Ken Roberts will be accompanying on the piano and the Fipple Consort, who will be working with OSE in the Autumn on a series of Baroque concerts, will be joining them too.

It starts at 2pm and tickets are £5 on the door.

Opera South East is one of the few companies in the South East to regularly perform opera with full chorus and orchestra.

They attract established singers and musicians as well as young professional performers.

Before that on Saturday 9 St Clements hosts the parish Summer Fair from 10am - 3pm.

There will be coffee, tea and biscuits from 10.30am and lunches served from 12 noon - 2pm, with free admission.

A variety of stalls will be selling plants and garden produce, books, glass and china ware, homemade sweets, cakes and pastries, handicrafts and jewellery. There will also be a tombola and raffle. Money raised from the Fair will go to support the Old Town’s two medieval churches.

