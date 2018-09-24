Crazy Golf course turns into classroom for local school pupils

Pupils from Guestling Bradshaw primary school combined learning maths with playing a round of minigolf at Hastings Adventure Golf.

The Rye Road school in Hastings won a practical maths lesson for an entire class at Hastings Adventure Golf following a World Math’s Day competition run by the crazy golf attraction.

A total of 31 children from Year 5 took to the 18-hole mini golf course to learn about geometry, measurement, distance and basic operations and fractions.

Each pupil had a maths worksheet to complete on their way around and once completed received a prize.

Lucy Godley, Year 5 teacher, at Guestling Bradshaw school, said: “A huge, huge thank you to Hastings Adventure Golf. The children had an amazing experience.

“The maths opportunities were brilliant - a full range of skills that can be tailored to their age and ability.

“If other schools are wondering whether to give it a go, I would highly recommend it.”

Kate Richards, manager at Hastings Adventure Golf and former maths teacher, said: “From experience, I can see the difference in pupils’ engagement when they learn maths through practical application and real-life examples.

“It’s fantastic to be able to provide this opportunity to schools at Hastings Adventure Golf.

“We are overwhelmed with the positive feedback we have received and can’t wait for the next school to come.

“We will also run the competition to win a maths class again this Autumn so do keep your eyes peeled.

“If your school is not lucky enough to win, then we have very special highly discounted group rates for schools too.”

Hastings Adventure Golf offers special school group rates with a range of ready made, planned maths lessons for primary and secondary curriculums complete with worksheets and key learning points that turn the game of crazy golf into a practical maths learning experience.

All lesson plans and worksheets can be customised to suit the class teacher’s requirements.

Hastings Adventure Golf is the largest minigolf complex in the UK offering three courses, Crazy Golf, Adventure Golf and Pirate Golf. for more visit www.hastingsadventuregolf.com.