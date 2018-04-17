Couple told wartime wedding wouldn’t last... ‘It’s been 75 years so I think we’ve done alright’

When Hastings residents Ted and Cynthia Swift married in Sevenoaks on April 24, 1943, sceptics said it wouldn’t last but 75 years later they can safely say those pessimists got it ever so slightly wrong.

Following their wartime wedding Ted, 95 and Cynthia, 94 lived most of their lives, raising their family in Westfield.

The couple still live (and drive!) in Hastings. They have three children, six grand children and five great grandchildren.

Grandson Darren said: “They are a wonderful couple, with such a positive outlook on life!”

As for the secret of a long and happy marriage Ted said: “Our marriage has always been about listening to each other and then making decisions as a team.

“They said when we got married, it was a wartime wedding and wouldn’t last!

“Well it’s been 75 years so I think we’ve done alright!”

