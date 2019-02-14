Couple ‘seconds from death’ as van explodes in Hastings

A man said he and his wife could have been killed or seriously burnt when a van burst into flames in Hastings.

Peter Gallop, 66, was in All Saints Street, Hastings, with his wife Linda on Tuesday morning (February 12) when they walked past the van owned by insulation contractor Aran Services.

Picture: Graeme Gibbon-Brooks

Peter said he and his wife stepped over some cables which were coming out of the van from a compresser which was making ‘an almighty noise’.

As the couple continued walking, Peter said there was a loud bang and a bright flash.

He added: “If we had been seconds later I dread to think what could have happened.

“I noticed the compresser was making a really loud noise and then suddenly there was an almighty flash and bang which sounded like a bomb.

“It was so, so close. Everything just shook with the bang then this massive flame came out.

“Had we been seconds later we could have been killed or seriously burnt.”

Peter said he and his wife had to run away from the incident and up to the church to get away from toxic fumes.

The couple, who live in Pett, escaped uninjured.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said two people were treated for burns and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Peter said he did not see either of the injured people.

He added: “We couldn’t see anybody and there definitely wasn’t anyone in the van.

“There were two workmen who I remember seeing as we walked down the road.”

Since the incident, Peter said it has made him value his life.

He said: “Once something like this happens it makes you realise how lucky you are.

“It made me realise what life is about.

“We had been walking around that morning looking at things, taking things in and just taking it all for granted.

“That explosion could have taken us right out and it made me think about what we would have remembered from that morning.”

Aran Services said it was investigating the incident.

