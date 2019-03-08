CountyClean Group is the headline sponsor of The Best of 1066 Community Awards

We are inviting entries from across the region from those wanting to nominate a family member, friend, colleague or neighbour who you feel is deserving of their 15 minutes of fame in our Best of 1066 Community Awards.

Categories are sponsored by community based organisations and this week we feature CountyClean Group who is the headline sponsor of the awards.

Following a hugely successful year that has seen the CountyClean Group expand into new ventures whilst re-investing in the 24/7 operational business, the environmental services company based in Eastbourne hopes to raise awareness of a number of charities during the event whilst celebrating achievements from the local community.

The 1066 Community Awards is organised by the team at this newspaper and is due to take place on June 6 at the Bannatyne Spa Hotel in Hastings. Guests will come together to network, celebrate achievements and see local people within the community become award winners in a number of prestigious categories including; Public Service Award, Local Hero Award and the Young Achiever Award.

Since 2007, CountyClean Group has been committed to providing the highest quality of service with exceptional customer care through their highly commended and effective liquid waste management solutions.

CountyClean Group’s reputation has grown and today, customers can range from anyone within the domestic, commercial, industrial, marine and utilities sectors.

Offering 24/7 emergency response services across London and the South of England, CountyClean Group proficiently manage liquid and hazardous waste disposal, grab lorry hire, spill and flood response, high pressure water jetting, groundworks and installation, pump services, road sweepers, CCTV pipeline inspection and liquid waste treatment and recycling.

CountyClean Group’s involvement in the awards follows on from their many contributions to Eastbourne charities and wanting to do more within the community. Mike Walker, MD of CountyClean Group said, “We are proud to be a local business. From humble beginnings back in 2007, we have grown from having one tanker on the road to a full fleet with a strong team of 40 full time staff. As a regional employer and engaged member of the community, we are proud of our roots and owe our success to our hard working team. As headline sponsor of the awards, we wanted to show our support to heroes within the district, and from everyone here at CountyClean Group we wish all nominees the very best of luck and a fantastic time.”

Nominate your local hero by emailing the information in.

ll nominations must be submitted by April 18. A shortlist of the nominations will be published in the Observer and the winners chosen by a panel of judges. The Observer Community Award will be chosen by staff

Winners will be announced at the award’s ceremony to which all members of the community are invited.