COUNTY NEWS: Watch how Sussex artist creates life-sized BFG out of Mr Kipling cakes

Food artist Michelle Wibowo has unveiled one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved characters – The BFG – made entirely from Mr Kipling cakes.

Sitting on a bench at the top of Primrose Hill, the life-sized BFG measured a ‘gigantuous’ 7.32 metres tall from head to toe, four times the size of a human.

The BFG creation by Michelle Wobowo

The ‘splendiferous’ sculpture was built using 7,500 Mr Kipling cakes, weighing a whopping half a tonne and took more than 200 hours to create.

This is not the first time Michelle has created artwork out of food, having completed projects for the likes of Toblerone and Oreo as well as an edible billboard for Mr Kipling back in 2014.

However, this is certainly her largest creation to date and came with its own challenges.

Michelle, 39, from Lindfield, West Sussex, said: “It was really exciting as I enjoy the [Roald Dahl] books, especially The BFG and I have seen the movie as well.

“When they asked me to create it all out of the cakes I thought ‘how’ but I said ‘of course I can, anything is possible’ and I figured it out later.”

The build was a PR stunt organised by Mr Kipling to celebrate its new limited edition Roald Dahl range.

The biggest challenge was its size and whether it would fit through her barn workshop doors. See how it was created in the video above.

As it needed to be life-sized, the statue measured three metres tall when sat down....just small enough to miss the top of the workshop door by 20 centimetres.

The BFG being delivered to Primrose Hill

“It was a bit of a nightmare to get it out as it was quite heavy,” Michelle said. “Mr Kipling had to organise an artic lorry and hired a fork lift – it was nerve-racking. Every night I was having nightmares over it falling down.”

Another concern was how the hot weather would affect the creation.

Michelle said: “The day they collected it [Saturday] it was a little cooler and on the Sunday when they reached the park it was cloudy, thank goodness.

“However, the sun did come out from 9am and the icing started melting - I am guessing it did not stay that long.”

Michelle admiring her work

Mr Kipling has launched four new cakes for families to enjoy this summer, featuring Roald Dahl’s iconic characters and beloved stories on the packs.

The range includes The Enormous Croc’s Mud Pies, The BFG’s Strawbunkle and Cream Fancies, George’s Marvellous Lemon & Raspberry Whirls and Mr Fox’s Fantastic Forest Fruit Slices.

The Mr Kipling Roald Dahl limited edition range of cakes is available in all supermarkets nationwide until September 11.

