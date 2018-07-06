COUNTY NEWS: Suspected murder of woman in East Sussex village

Detectives are investigating after a woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead at a house in an East Sussex village.

Her body was found at an address in Field End, Maresfield, on Thursday morning (July 5).

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater, of the Major Crime Branch, said: “We believe we know who the woman is but she has not been formally identified.

“Family liaison officers are in contact with family of the woman whom we believe the deceased to be, but further family are still to be notified.”

“Tragically, we discovered the woman’s body at the house at 7.30am on Thursday, after being alerted by the Metropolitan Police regarding a cause for concern for the woman occupant of the address.

“A 50-year-old man, who is believed to be known to her, was stopped by police at 8am yesterday morning on the A22 at Ashurst Wood, near East Grinstead. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries as part of our investigation.”