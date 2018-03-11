COUNTY NEWS: Owner’s shock as World War Two bomb found in home

A homeowner has described the shocking moment he discovered an unexploded bomb whilst cleaning out his outhouse.

Homes in Canada Road, Arundel, were evacuated after a Second World War bomb was found at property in the area yesterday afternoon (March 11).

World War Two bomb found in Arundel.

Jon Swain was cleaning his outhouse at the back of his home when he made the unusual discovery.

The 35-year-old was moving part of a shelf and said he found the device tucked away in a corner.

He said: “I was just cleaning it when I saw all these fins sticking out I didn’t know what it was so I took it down.

“I went ‘right oh this looks a bit bomb shaped’ and I went and put it down in the garden very carefully and called the police.”

Jon moved into the house four years ago with his family. He’s only the second person to live at the property and believed the pervious owner had brought the device back after serving in the Second World War.

“It was just tucked away so the guy who lived here before presumably brought it back and forgot it was there,” he said.

The electrician, who runs Arundel based Electrical Sense, said he was shocked to find the device especially as his twin girls had spent a lot of time sleeping close to it.

He added: “My biggest concern was someone coming round and telling me it was a trowel or a trophy and I was ringing the police for no reason.”

Officers arrived just before 2pm. They assessed the device and immediately contacted the bomb squad which arrived later that afternoon.

Several properties along Canada Road were evacuated and the road was cordoned off.

After carefully examining the bomb the Royal Navy Bomb Disposal Unit decided to blow it up in land just behind Jon’s garden.

“They took it behind the back of our garden and dug a hole two metres deep,” Jon said.

“Just before 9pm they closed the A27 for a bit and detonated it in the wasteland behind my garden.

“All’s well that ends well,” he added.

Jon praised the emergency services for their swift response.