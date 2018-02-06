COUNTY NEWS: Man’s burnt body found in front garden

A man’s badly burnt body has been found in a Sussex front garden this afternoon.

The area of Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne has been cordoned off since the discovery of the man’s body shortly after 2pm.

The scene at Sorrel Drive

Forensic officers are at the scene and tents have been erected in the front garden of a house divided in to two flats.

The dead man is believed to have lived in the upstairs flat of the property and was in his 40s.

Eye witnesses say they saw smoke coming from the garden. A neighbour who saw the man's body described it as 'shocking'.

The man’s body is believed to have been found by a postal worker who raised the alarm.

The road remains closed between Wroxham Road and Culver Close.

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said, “Police are attending an incident in Sorrel Drive, Eastbourne, where the body of a man has been found lying outside a block of flats.

“The alarm was raised at 2.06pm on Tuesday (February 6). The cause of his death has not yet been established, but it is currently being treated as unexplained.”

No further details have been released.