A man was run over by his own lorry in Sussex during the early hours of this morning.

Police confirmed the man was taken to hospital after the incident in Lime End Farm, Herstmonceux, East Sussex, at 1.30am.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A man was run over by his own lorry. No one was on the road at the time.

“He was taken to hospital with what was first thought as life-threatening injuries.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police confirmed.