COUNTY NEWS: Man charged with murder after woman’s body found on seafront

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body on a Sussex seafront this week.

Wayne Marshall, 38, unemployed, of no fixed address, will appear via video link at Brighton Magistrates’ Court today (June 15) charged with the murder of 40-year-old Tracy Patsalides.

SOCO and Police Officers at the scene investigating the death of a person on Eastbourne Seafront (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Tracy’s body was found by police officers in a seafront shelter in the area of King Edwards Parade in Eastbourne at 2.55am on Tuesday (June 12).

Mr Marshall was initially arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of robbery, with which he has also been charged, and later for murder, said Sussex Police.

A post mortem carried out on Wednesday showed that Tracy, who was Eastbourne-based but of no fixed address, had died from injuries inflicted to her head and neck.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts are with Tracy’s family and friends at this desperately sad time.

“Our investigation is continuing to build the picture of the circumstances surrounding the death of Tracy and I am extremely grateful for the co-operation of the local community in engaging with us and assisting with our enquiries.

“We would still like to hear from anyone who may have information to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Casio. Alternatively, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”