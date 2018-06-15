COUNTY NEWS: Firefighter battles blaze at own wedding venue

A firefighter was sent to tackle a blaze at a country club in Sussex where he was due to marry his fiancée.

Steven Mundy, a retained officer based in Henfield, was due to marry his fiancée Sophie Pratt at Cottesmore Hotel Golf and Country Club in Buchan Hill, Pease Pottage, on July 21.

Steven Mundy and his fianc�e Sophie Pratt

However, the couple have been forced to find another venue in a matter of weeks after a fire broke out at the club on Monday.

Ten fire engines were sent to the blaze, which continued overnight. Read our original story here.

Steven said: “I didn’t know what to think at first. I never expected it to be that serious when I turned up to the fire.

“Sophie called me when we were on our way to the incident. She was in complete shock and was just panicking about what to do with the wedding coming up. She’s not often speechless.

Steven was sent to tackle the blaze with crews at the country club on Monday

“We’ve since been trying to find another venue. With the wedding just being a month away, there’s not a lot of availability, but we may have found one and are now awaiting confirmation.”

Steven has since thanked his colleagues for their support following the incident, including his father James, a crew manager with the service.

He said: “Most of the crew I was with at the fire had been invited to the wedding. They’ve all sent messages of support, and have offered to help in any way they can.

“Both mine and Sophie’s family have been brilliant, and are continuing to help us throughout this time.”

The fire service said it was estimated that 50 per cent of the building was damaged in the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, a spokesman said.

Everyone who had been in the building was accounted for and there were no reported injuries.

