COUNTY NEWS: British woman missing in Brazil believed to be from Sussex

A British woman who has gone missing in Brazil is believed to be from Sussex.

Katherine Brewster, 27, reportedly left a house on the outskirts of an eco-village in Rio Grande do Sul state five days ago, and has not returned.

National media has reported that the 27-year-old had been on a meditation retreat.

Sussex Police confirmed today it was making enquiries and was liasing with Interpole and the British consulate in Brazil.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm she is still missing. It has been handed over to Interpole and the British consulate in Brazil, who have links over in Brazil. We believe a family member lives in Seaford, East Sussex.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman confirmed staff were assisting the family of Ms Brewster and were in contact with the local police.