Country Show provides real boost for St Michael’s Hospice

People enjoyed a taste of country life when the Rye and District Country Show took place on Saturday.

The popular annual event, held at Elm Tree Farm in Icklesham, raises vital funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Rye Country Show 2018. SUS-180820-095453001

Kirsty Williams, from the hospice, said: “This brilliant event is a staple on the local events calendar and has grown in size and popularity year after year.

Visitors were able to watch horses and dogs being put through their paces, as well as sampling local produce from an array of stalls and stands.

Classic cars made a fine display and there was live music as well as a performance from the 1st Cinque Ports Rifle Volunteers Corps of Drums

New for this year was the Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, who dropped from an amazing height to create incredible formations.

The hospice would like to thank all the Rye and District Country Show sponsors, including The George in Rye and Fairlight Hall Estates.