Countdown to Hastings Old Town Carnival begins

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week has enjoyed some fantastic weather and the sun is expected to shine for grand carnival procession on Saturday.

The build up to the big procession starts at noon with events on the Stade all afternoon, including music, circus displays, dance lessons and various stalls.

The Hastings Mayor will be at the opening ceremony at 12pm and there will be a chance for people to meet former Carnival Queens from over the years.

From 3pm to 5pm There will be music around the Carnival Route and dancing on the streets. Look out for bands around the Carnival route. As soon as the roads close the party begins.

The Carnival Courts will assemble by the Lifeboat House at 4pm Lorries initially assemble in Rock-a-Nore Car Park, then at 4pm move to form up in Rock-a-Nore Road. Pedestrian groups form in Rock-a-Nore Road and the southern end of All Saints Street.

The Grand Carnival Parade starts at Rock-a-Nore at 5pm and follow a route around the Old Town and seafront. The celebration ends with a firework display at dusk.

The Hastings Old Town Carnival was started in 1968, when the Old Town residents felt there should be an Old Town version of the Hasting Carnival, which now no longer takes place.