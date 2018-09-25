Councillors join volunteers to scan speeding vehicles on St Leonards problem road

Councillors including Mayor Nigel Sinden and Deputy mayor James Bacon attended an hour and half session with the Hastings Community Speedwatch Team in Churchwood Drive recently.

It was arranged to highlight the work the team does on behalf of Sussex Police and local communities and the issues with speeding motorist in this busy road that has two schools within its length.

Councillor Phil Scott said he found the visit very interesting as he is trying to put measures in place to help reduce the problems that local residents have complained about.

Councillors Maya Evans and Councillor Paul Barnett, whose ward the road is in, were please to be invited to the session to learn more about the groups work.

The Mayor said: “I was surprised to see that twenty vehicles where noted as over the speed limit. Even one with no MOT or Tax.

With less Police available now the Speed Watch Team is needed to fill the void and promote road safety. Please thank all members of the Team for us.”

Deputy Mayor James Bacon said “It was a privilege to be out with the Community Speedwatch Team to see the great work that they do in keeping our roads safe. Thank you for giving us an insight into the voluntary work you do in Hastings and St Leonards and we wish you all the best in recruiting more volunteers over the coming year.”

Sussex Police are always looking for more people to join team throughout Sussex. If you are interested go to www.communityspeedwatch.co.uk and register.