Councillors answer call from Asda to take part in litter pick

Local councillors answered the call when Asda Community Champion Wendy Border decided to organise a local litter pick in the Silverhill area.

Wendy said: “I heard that the local community had been upset with the amount of litter that was around our local streets. So I suggested a litter pick. Councillors and the Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden were invited and we had volunteers from the store, including our store manager Phil Read.”

A spokesperson for Asda said: “Asda has a proud history of supporting the local communities we serve. Our stores have a ‘Community Champion’ whose role is to work with charities and community groups in their local area, so that we, as a business, may provide effective support.”