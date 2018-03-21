Councillor leads school assembly on democracy

Hastings Borough Council councillor James Bacon visited Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School to lead an assembly on democracy and meet the School Council.

Sacred Heart’s Headteacher Joe Hellett says Cllr Bacon’s visit was well received: “The children really enjoyed the assembly led by Cllr James on Democracy,” she said. “He made sure no-one could say that politics is boring!”

“The School Council discussion with James was lively and wide-ranging. Plastic on the Beach is something all the children feel really strongly about. On a lighter note, every class is now voting on whether the school should have a pet hamster or pet degu!”

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School is in Old Hastings Ward, the area of Hastings that Cllr Bacon represents. The school encompasses spiritual, intellectual, social and cultural growth where everyone is valued and encouraged to develop fully. Cllr Bacon says he was given a warm welcome, adding: “I thoroughly enjoyed leading an assembly on democracy for the pupils and was impressed with the engagement and impeccable behaviour of all of the children. I then met the School Council for a meeting where I was questioned about my role as a Borough Councillor. Thank you for a lovely morning.”