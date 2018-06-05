Council to launch Hastings Fish brand later this year

Hastings Borough Council is developing a Hastings Fish brand after securing grant funding from Hastings Fisheries Local Action Group for the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF).

It will launch at the Seafood and Wine Festival in September, with opportunities to see, taste and buy.

Deputy leader Kim Forward, lead councillor for economic development, said: “Hastings fishing fleet uses traditional, sustainable methods to catch fish but the value of this is often unrecognised. The brand will be a ‘stamp of approval’ so customers will know the fish they are buying is local, sustainable and a premium product. This is as important for residents as for visitors.”

She added: “The purpose of the campaign is to create brand awareness, and increase sales of local fish to ensure the sustainability of the Hastings fleet. Hastings is enjoying increased tourist numbers and reputation nationally, and we will make the most of this by championing our unique food offer of Hastings landed fish.”

The campaign will develop over the next year, until November 2019. The council will be working with Hastings fishing fleet, fish retailers and wholesalers, 1066 Country Marketing, and restaurants.