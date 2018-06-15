Council to consider new area action plan for Hastings

Hastings Borough Council will soon be consulting on a new draft area action plan (AAP) for Hastings Town Centre and Bohemia.

The AAP will create a new planning framework specifically for Hastings town centre and the area stretching to the west of the town centre including Summerfields, Horntye, White Rock Gardens, the former Convent at Magdalen Road, the pier, White Rock theatre and a large part of the seafront.

The council’s cabinet agreed to consult on the AAP at its meeting last Monday.

Councillor Peter Chowney, leader of Hastings Borough Council, said: “While the town centre represents the commercial heart of the town, the western part of the action plan area, Bohemia, has significant untapped potential.

“This is a long term plan with an emphasis on partnership working. The council will play a leading role in coordination, but this is only a draft and we’ll be seeking views and ideas over the summer from residents, businesses and other stakeholders before it is finalised.”

The council will be announcing the start of the consultation on the area action plan very shortly along with details of how to get involved and make comments.

If you would like to hear more and receive notice of the start of the consultation, you can register your details in advance by emailing fplanning@hastings.gov.uk.