Council leader to stand as candidate for Hastings and Rye in next General Election

A borough council leader has been selected to stand as the Labour party’s candidate for the Hastings and Rye constituency in the next General Election.

Peter Chowney, who previously stood as the Labour candidate in last year’s General Election, was chosen to take on the role out of several candidates at a selection process last week.

He has been the leader of Hastings Borough Council since 2015, taking over the leadership following the sudden death of Jeremy Birch.

The Labour party said he brings with him a wealth of experience in local government, across several different councils.

He has a degree in microbiology and biochemistry and a postgraduate teaching certificate.

Peter has worked as a further education teacher and also worked in the voluntary sector.

Aside from politics, he is a keen gardener, and the owner of a 1958 MG Magnette.

Speaking after the selection, Peter said: “I am very proud to be Labour’s candidate for the next General Election in Hastings and Rye.

“The Labour Manifesto speaks to the many here in Hastings and Rye, people who are angry of what a Tory government has meant for their schools, hospitals and railways.

“I will work tirelessly to stand up for the people in my constituency who deserve a government that will put them first and offer them hope and prosperity.”

At last June’s General Election, Peter lost out in the battle for the Hastings and Rye seat by just 346 votes.

The Conservative party’s Amber Rudd secured 25,668 votes compared to Mr Chowney’s 25,322 votes. Liberal Democrat Nick Perry was third with 1,885 votes followed by Michael Phillips (1,479 votes) and Nicholas Wilson (412 votes).