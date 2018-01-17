Council launches consultation on new corporate plan and budget

Hastings Borough Council has launched a consultation on its new corporate plan and budget.

Council leader Cllr Peter Chowney said: “Every year we have to produce a corporate plan and a budget which supports it, and, over every recent year, this has become more difficult, as budget cuts have continued.

“Indeed, since 2010/11 our funding has been cut by more than 65 per cent in cash terms on a like for like basis, so we have to prioritise what we do.

“However, because of careful management over the past year, which includes the extra income raised from our investment in commercial property, I am pleased to confirm we are proposing that there will be no redundancies this coming year. Indeed, we are looking to build on the good work that we have been doing over recent years.

“So, in our 2018/19 corporate plan, we have set out our vision for Hastings, and how we will achieve that vision. Our priorities are economic and physical regeneration, cultural regeneration, intervention where it’s needed, creating decent homes, an attractive town, a greener town, and transforming the way we work.

“We are particularly mindful that some parts of the town consistently appear among the most deprived in the country, and we intend continuing to work hard with partners to tackle issues such as unemployment, education, and healthcare. We are also proposing to freeze car park charges in our car parks.

“Full details can be found at https://www.hastings.gov.uk/my_council/consultations/draf_corp_plan/. The consultation runs until February 9, and we welcome feedback. The final decision on the corporate plan, and on next year’s budget, will be made at our budget council meeting on February 21.”