Consultation on changes to council tax reduction scheme

Hastings Borough Council is consulting about changes to the current council tax reduction scheme.

This scheme reduces council tax bills for people on a low income, by up to 100 per cent. To keep the scheme as fair as possible and in line with the needs of the community the council wants to consult on their proposals.

Cllr Judy Rogers, lead councillor for corporate services at HBC, said: “We are not proposing to remove the 100 per cent reduction for those who need it.

“The changes do not apply to pensioners as they have a different scheme set by the government. The scheme began in April 2013 and has not changed since then.

“Because government grants are less, the council needs to make changes to the system for 2019/20.”

The main changes proposed include:

• Increasing the ‘taper’ used in the calculation from 20 per cent to 30 per cent, meaning taxpayers who earn more will pay more towards their council tax bill.

• Applying a flat rate deduction of £5 per week per household for 18 year olds and above who are not either the claimant or partner.

• To limit the amount of council tax reduction awarded to a Band D property.

This means those living in a Band E or Band F property will have their reduction calculated using the Band D amount for council tax

• To apply a flat rate deduction of £17.50 for all earners

To complete the survey, visit www.hastings.gov.uk and click on Council Tax Reduction Scheme on the home page. Otherwise visit the Community Contact Centre at the Town Hall Monday–Friday where computers are available to use. The consultation ends on October 28.