Conspiracies talk in the Old Town

Local Hastings Paranormal researcher Malcolm Robinson will present three thought provoking and controversial lectures in one when the next meeting of the Hastings branch of Strange Phenomena Investigations (SPI) takes place in the Cinque Ports pub, All Saints Street on Saturday July 21.

Did we really go to the Moon? It is one of the most iconic events in history but yet there are still people who disbelieve that we ever went to the Moon.

This lecture is followed by another controversial lecture the horrific events of September 11 and the attack on the twin towers, where he explored evidence to suggest the terrorists were closer to home.

Finally, Malcolm will present a short lecture on Pearl Harbour, and show that America ‘did know’ that a Japanese attack was imminent and sat back and did nothing allowing hundreds of servicemen to lose their lives.

Questions from the public are welcomed.

Malcolm is the author of a number of books on subjects including the Loch Ness monster, aliens and paranormal events in the British Isles.

He has lectured around the world.

The lectures take place at the Cinque Port Pub, 105, All Saints Street, Hastings Old Town, from 2pm - 6pm Entry is £5 adults OAP’s and children £2.50.