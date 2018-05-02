Conservative candidate suspended ahead of election

A Conservative candidate has been suspended ahead of the Hastings Borough Council elections on Thursday (May 3), party officials say.

The Conservative party has confirmed that Matt Lynch, a candidate standing in St Helens ward, has now been suspended from the party while an investigation continues into a description of himself, which appeared on campaign material.

Mr Lynch has yet to respond to a request for comment from this newspaper.

A Conservative spokesman said: "Matthew Lynch has been suspended pending an investigation."

He will still appear on the ballot as the last withdrawal date has already passed.