Concrete home in Lewes compared to ‘nuclear bunker’ by TV presenter

A home in Lewes which was built almost entirely out of concrete is featured on Channel Four’s Grand Designs this evening (Wednesday, October 24).

Adrian and Megan Corrigall spent 18 months creating the pioneering four-bedroom property.

The couple spent £500,000 on the plot and set aside £400,000 and 12 months to build their dream home.

But they ended up over-spending by £50,000 and adding 12 months to the construction schedule.

Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud reportedly compared the concrete dwelling to a ‘car park’, a ‘nuclear bunker’ and an ‘electricity sub-station’, having initially been sceptical about whether it would be ‘homely enough’.

Adrian and Megan raised eyebrows from the presenter when they revealed they would not polish the walls or even use paint or plaster.

The couple opt for a pioneering Swiss ‘nano-concrete’ to bring the dream to life. The cutting-edge technology uses micro-reinforcing bits of glass fibre and shards of stainless steel to strengthen the concrete, a technique that has never been used outside of Switzerland.