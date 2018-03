Police have raised concerns for a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Thursday (March 1).

Police say 17-year-old Eleanor Pethig-Ireland went missing from Hastings but has links to the Uckfield area.

A police spokesman said: "We think she may be travelling around on public transport.

"She was last seen yesterday wearing a burgundy jacket, black leggings and knee high boots."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting ref 336 of 01/03.