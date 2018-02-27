Concerns for missing teen with Hastings links

Police have issued a nationwide appeal seeking to trace a missing teenager with link to the Hastings area.

Cumbria Police have an appeal to find 16-year-old Joseph Charlott, who has been missing since Wednesday, February 21. Police say the teenager is from Carlisle, but has links to Hastings, Peterborough and the Clyde area of Scotland. He was last seen in the Raffles area of Carlisle.

He is described as being, white, 5ft 4ins tall and slim with short, dark brown hair.

Police are urging anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101 and asking for Cumbria Police. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.