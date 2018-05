Police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a missing St Leonards woman.

Police 27-year-old Kerry Treamer has not spoken to her family since April 8.

She is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, slim, and with very long brown hair and tattoos on both of her wrists.

police say she has links to the St Leonards and Hastings areas and may also have access to a VW car.

If you see Kerry or have information on where she may be, please report online quoting reference 346 of 14/05