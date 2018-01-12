Concerns for missing Ore man

Police are growing concerned for a missing man from Ore.

Police say 67-year-old Steven Down was last seen leaving his home to visit the local shops at about 10am on Thursday (January 11), but has failed to return.

Officers and his family are concerned for his welfare due to his vulnerability.

Steven is described as white, of thin build, with short grey hair and stubble. He was last seen wearing a cream padded hooded jacket, a thick cream jumper, beige cargo trousers and white trainers. He is possibly wearing a watch and a silver chain.

Anyone who sees Steven is asked not to approach him, but to contact police immediately on 999.

Alternatively, you can report it online or call 101 quoting serial 229 of 21/01.