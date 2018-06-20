Concerns for missing Hastings woman

Police are searching for Caroline Saunders, who is missing from Hastings.

The 60-year-old was last seen leaving Santander in the town about 3.30pm today (June 20).

Caroline is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build, with short dark hair and glasses.

She was last seen wearing a multi-coloured green t-shirt, a dark coloured cardigan with coloured buttons and dark blue jeans.

Officers are concerned for Caroline’s welfare as she suffers from dementia.

If you see her or know where she could be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1056 of 20/06.