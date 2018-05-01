Concern over missing St Leonards man

Police are searching for St Leonards man David Alacy who has gone missing.

David, 57, was last seen on Sunday (April 29) at 9am in the area of Beaufort Road, St Leonards.

He also frequents the area of Boscobel Road in St Leonards.

David is white, 5ft 8ins tall, with short dark brown hair, has stubble and was last seen wearing a blue top, dark jacket, blue jeans and sandy coloured boots.

Sergeant Sasha Stevens said: “David has not completed his daily routine since Sunday with is totally out of character and we are concerned about him. Please let us know immediately if you see him.”

If anyone has seen David or know of his whereabouts contact Sussex Police online or ring 101 quoting serial 492 of 30/04.

If he is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.