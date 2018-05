Police are concerned for the wellbeing of missing woman Amy Ruocco from Hastings.

Amy, 33, was reported missing on Monday (May 14) but police believe she may have been seen in the area on Wednesday afternoon (May 16).

She has been described to police as white, 5ft, with purple shoulder length hair and tattoos on her arms. The clothing she was last wearing is unknown.

If anyone sees Amy please report online or ring 101 quoting reference 0722 of 14/05.