Concern for Vietnamese boys missing from St Leonards

Four Vietnamese boys who were placed in care in St Leonards after seeking asylum in the UK have gone missing.

Tuan Quoc Tran, 17; Kien Van Le, 15; Mahh Van Vo, 17 and Toai Sy Tran, 16, went missing from St Saviour’s Road at about 9.30am on Thursday (August 16).

Police said they are known to have gone to West St Leonards railway station from where they took a taxi to Seven Kings Way in Kingston-upon-Thames in London.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 (Sussex) quoting serial 745 of 16/08.