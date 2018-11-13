Concern for Vietnamese boy missing from St Leonards

A 16-year-old Vietnamese boy who arrived in the UK on the Newhaven ferry has gone missing from St Leonards, say police.

Cuong Pham left the address where he had been placed in care between noon and 3pm on Friday (November 9).

Police said he has no money, no known links to anyone in the UK and there are concerns for his welfare given his age.

He is described by police as being of pale complexion, 5ft 9in and of skinny build.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 803 of 09/11.

