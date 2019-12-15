Concern for safety of missing St Leonards man

Police are concerned for the safety and welfare of a missing St Leonards man.

Billy Hall was reported missing shortly before 11.30am today (December 15), said Sussex Police.

Billy Hall SUS-191215-134502001

The 27-year-old is white, around 6ft, of stocky build with short brown hair. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, and may be shirtless and shoeless.

He also has a recent cut to his face which was bleeding prior to him leaving, police said. He is likely to be on foot and thought to still be in the local area.

He may be alarmed if approached, so if you see him or know of his whereabouts, call 999 immediately quoting serial 527 of 15/12.