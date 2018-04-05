Concern for missing woman last seen in December

Police are concerned for a woman who hasn’t been seen since December.

Gwenaelle Merour-Amaral had been working as a carer in Hastings and when the job finished in mid-December, she was due to travel to Scotland with friends from Camber. However, she has not be heard from since.

Police are trying to trace the 48-year-old’s friends – known to her family as Tracey and her husband Paul – who are thought to be from Camber and who she is believed to have gone to Scotland with for New Year.

PC Liam Hunt said: “We are appealing to Tracey and her husband who may have information about where Gwen went from Scotland in the early 2018.

“We believe she may have been in Canterbury in December however her family in France are concerned as they have not heard from her since December. She has family in France and Brazil as well as connections to Hastings and Camber areas of Sussex.

“Gwen is a French national who has been living in the UK for 25 years. She is white, 5’ 9” with shoulder length black hair.”

If you are Tracey or know where Gwen is, please get in touch online quoting serial 384 of 03/04.