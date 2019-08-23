Concern for missing Ticehurst man last seen in Hastings

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man last seen in Hastings.

Michael Toms, from Ticehurst, was seen in the village around 1.40pm on Monday, August 19. However, he is known to have travelled by bus from Ticehurst to Hastings.

Michael Toms. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-190823-141219001

CCTV images show the 56-year-old walking from the bus station outside Hastings Railway Station towards Priory Meadow shopping centre at 4.55pm the same day.

Michael is described as white, around 5’9”, of slim build, with short brown hair and of clean shaven appearance. He was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a blue checked shirt and white Reebok trainers.

It is believed Michael may be sleeping rough in Hastings, however he also has links to Andover in Hampshire, and Cornwall. He does not have a mobile phone.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 – or 999 in an emergency – quoting serial 1066 of 19/08.

Michael Toms on CCTV footage outside Hastings Railway Station. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police. SUS-190823-141230001