Police are concerned for the wellbeing of missing teenager Jessie Ballard from Bexhill.

Jessie, 14, was last seen around 9.30pm yesterday at her home.

She is white, 5ft 4ins, of medium build and with brown curly hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing a black and pink North Face coat, blue ripped jeans and black trainers.

If anyone has seen Jessie or knows where she could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1525 of 05/11.