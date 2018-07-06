Concern for missing Hastings schoolboy

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 14-year-old from Hastings.

Liam Parsons went missing from his home yesterday evening (July 5).

Police said the teenager knows Hastings, and in particular the Ore area, well and there are no suspicious circumstances around his disappearance.

He is described as white, 5’5”, of slim build with dark brown hair, and was last seen wearing glasses, a grey baseball cap, a black Adidas jacket, black jogging bottoms, and black trainers.

Anyone with any information or if you see him or if you know where he is contact police by calling 101, or online, quoting serial 1448 of 05/07.