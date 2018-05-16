Concern for missing Hastings man in need of medication

Police are concerned for a missing Hastings man who is in need of medication.

Jamie Calvert, 35, was last seen in London Road, St Leonards, at about midday on Monday (May 14).

PC Luke Stanwick said: “We are concerned about Jamie as he needs medication for his heart condition and he has not taken it since Friday. He also suffers from other health issues. Please let us know if you have seen him or know of his whereabouts.”

Jamie is white, 5’ 10”, very slim, with blue eyes and has ginger hair and a ginger beard. He has a large cut to his forehead sustained in a fall.

He was last seen wearing a green baseball cap, possibly a red T-shirt, a green camouflaged waist-length jacket, green camouflaged combat trousers with pockets on the thighs and white and grey Nike trainers. He wears a solid signet ring on his little finger of his right hand.

If you see Jamie contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 583 of 15/05. If Jamie is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention, dial 999.